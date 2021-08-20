Nanta welcomes Ismail Sabri as the new PM

KUCHING (Aug 20): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) secretary-general Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi welcomed the appointment of Bera MP and Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri as Malaysia’s ninth Prime Minister, considering that he was a fair person.

The Kapit MP said the people-centric Ismail Sabri was also caring towards the people of Sarawak as can be seen during his time as former Minister of Rural and Regional Development.

“I know him personally when I was former deputy minister of Rural and Regional Development for two years from mid-2015 to 2018,” he said when contacted today.

“During that time he was focused and committed apart from being fair to the people of Sarawak,” said Nanta, adding that Ismail Sabri was fair in approving rural projects involving electricity supply, home repairs and village roads.

During that time Ismail Sabri prioritised the wellbeing of the rural folks in Sarawak, he stressed.

Nanta, who was also Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, said Ismail Sabri’s 17 months experience gained from servicing the last federal Tan Sri Muhyddin Yassin’s cabinet would provide him with the added advantage to manage the country.

On top of that, he said, Ismail Sabri would be having the know-how on handling Covid-19 pandemic situation as he ever held the portfolio of Home Minister overseeing national security.

“Now as prime minister I am sure he has the capability and advantages required to improve the administration of the nation,” said Nanta.