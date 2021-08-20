New longhouse cluster detected in Baram – SDMC

KUCHING (Aug 20): The Sarawak Health Department has declared one new Covid-19 community cluster in the state today.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), the Long Urun Cluster in Belaga involved a longhouse there, which infected 79 individuals out of 218 screened, while 66 were still waiting for their lab test results.

The committee said 36 cases from the cluster were newly reported today.

Meanwhile, SDMC also announced the end of KM85 Cluster in Mukah after no cases were reported from there in the last 28 days.

Currently, Sarawak has 118 active clusters with 22 reporting 407 new Covid-19 cases today.

The clusters that recorded double-digit cases today were Kampung Kakeng Cluster in Serian (71), Kampung Bintawa Ulu Cluster in Kuching (55), Kampung Bintawa Tengah Cluster in Kuching (54), Lorong Teruntum Cluster in Kuching (39), Long Urun Cluster in Belaga (36), Lorong Cahaya Damai Cluster in Kuching (28), Bungey 2 Cluster in Betong (28), Kampung Paon Rimu Cluster in Serian (23), Jalan Akses Cluster in Sri Aman (15),

Clusters recording single-digit cases were Kampung Muara Tebas 2 Cluster in Kuching (8), Sebayor Cluster in Samarahan (8), Jalan Kemena Industry Estate 38 Cluster in Bintulu (7), Lubuk Bukut Cluster in Mukah (6), Jalan Lembah Hijau Cluster in Miri (6), Jalan Seringgok Cluster in Bau (5), Kandis Pantu Cluster in Sri Aman (4), Tanjong Kibong 2 Cluster in Sibu (4), Kampung Bunga Cluster in Serian (3), Kampung Bintawa Hilir Cluster in Kuching (2), Lorong Temenggung Haji Gobil Cluster in Kuching (2), Kampung Goebilt Cluster in Kuching (2) and Jalan Airport Lama Cluster in Bintulu (1).