No more dine-ins, shorter business hours for Sarawak’s southern zone starting Aug 22 – SDMC

KUCHING (Aug 20): There will be no more dine-ins and business hours will be shortened in Sarawak’s southern zone starting Aug 22 at 12.01am, the State Disaster Management Committee announce today.

Business premises would only be allowed to open between 5am to 8pm.

Apart from that, SDMC said individuals or groups would also not be allowed to be at public places after 10pm without valid reasons.

This standard operating procedure (SOP) was decided following a surge in the number of new cases in the state today at a record high of 2,548 where over 60 per cent or 1,601 were in Kuching alone.

The SOP will involve Kuching, Bau, Lundu, Samarahan, Asajaya, Simunjan, Serian and Tebedu districts, and would end on Aug 29 at 11.59pm, SDMC added.

As of today, the southern zone was still under the Phase 2 of the National Recovery Plan.

Other districts in the state have moved to Phase 3.