Politicians congratulate Ismail Sabri on becoming PM

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 20): Both allied and rival politicians have begun congratulating Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on his selection to be the next prime minister.

On Twitter, Bersatu’s Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said he has confidence Ismail will do a good job while Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said he would continue to fight for policies as the Opposition.

“Congratulations Ismail Sabri on your appointment as prime minister. I am confident you will continue to work towards developing a strong Malaysia. We will stand firm and win together,” said Azmin.

“Congratulations to Ismail Sabri on your appointment as Malaysia’s new prime minister. I will continue to serve as an opposition MP, bringing forth good policies and ideas while ensuring checks and balances on every government decision,” Syed Saddiq tweeted.

“Congrats #PM9. May God bless Malaysia. Let’s pick up the pieces and fight again,” PKR’s Sim Tze Tzin said in a tweet.

Ismail was appointed as the ninth prime minister after the Yang di-Pertuan Agong was satisfied that he had the support of 114 lawmakers or enough for a simple majority.

He replaces Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who resigned as the prime minister on Monday. – MalayMail