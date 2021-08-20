PRS supports call for Nanta to be made DPM

KUCHING (Aug 20): Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) has supported its Youth wing’s proposal for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) secretary-general Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi to be made deputy prime minister.

This comes amid calls from various quarters for the post to be given to a Sarawakian.

PRS secretary-general Datuk Janang Bungsu said the Kapit MP, who is also Gabungan Party Sarawak (GPS) secretary-general, is ideal for the post.

“PRS being the only party where its representatives are Dayaks, we are hoping that the post of DPM would be given to a Dayak,” he said in a statement ahead of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s much-awaited announcement on the next prime minister.

The announcement is expected to be made following the Conference of Rulers meeting today at 2.30pm.

Janang said should the ninth prime minister be Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, the new premier should then appoint Nanta for the post.

“Hence, I echo the proposal from our youth in nominating Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi to fill that post as he is the most capable and having the experience in the highest administrative body in the country.

“PRS hopes the new Cabinet line up will includes younger leaders, with more professionals from coming from various backgrounds.

“We hope the new cabinet with the new PM will gain the support from all political divides for us to face this challenging situation,” he said.

He pointed out that with political stability, the new government would be able to concentrate on governing and administering the country to overcome the health and economic crisis.