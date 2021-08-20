Sabah congratulates new PM

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor congratulates Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on his appointment as Malaysia’s new Prime Minister, saying that he has the required credentials and experience to lead the country.

Hajiji, who is also Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman, said the GRS State Government fully supports Ismail and looks forward to a cohesive and fruitful state-federal working relationship not just to hasten efforts to develop the State but also in dealing with issues pertaining to Sabah’s rights.

“We will continue to persistently pursue all issues with regards to Sabah’s rights, needs and priorities.

“Now that the leadership tussle at the Federal level has been settled, let us all come together, set aside differences, and move forward to fight the Covid-19

pandemic and rebuild our economy,” he said.

The Chief Minister, on behalf of the State GRS Government, thanks outgoing caretaker Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yasin, for his service to the nation

and the people, and for his support and contribution to Sabah.