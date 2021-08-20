Sarawak cops issue six compounds to SOP flouters since yesterday

KUCHING (Aug 20): Sarawak police have issued six compounds to individuals who flouted the standard operating procedure (SOP) over the last 24 hours, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC said four of the offences involved failure to scan MySejahtera QR code or sign their attendance manually prior to entering the premises.

One of the remaining two compounds was issued for having operated exceeding the stipulated business hours and the other involved entering an Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) area without police approval, the committee said in a statement today.

SDMC said three of the compounds were issued in Kuching, two in Bintulu and one in Miri.

It added that this brought the cumulative number of compounds issued by the Royal Malaysia Police across Sarawak to 10,078.

SDMC said the local authorities had also issued five compounds to those who failed to comply with the SOP.

Three of the offences involved failure to keep a complete attendance logbook and the remaining two had used inappropriate material as hand sanitisers.

Over the same period, three compounds were issued by the Serian District Council and the other two were by Kota Samarahan Municipal Council.

This brought the cumulative number of compounds issued by the various local authorities in the state to 1,434, SDMC added.