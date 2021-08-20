SDMC: Six more localities in Sarawak put under EMCO

KUCHING (Aug 20): Six more localities in Sarawak have been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today.

In Bintulu, rented rooms located above Kedai Protective Insurance Service shoplot have been placed under EMCO from Aug 19 to Sept 1; Lorong 28 – 32, Taman Samarindah and Taman Samarindah Baru in Samarahan from Aug 20 to 30; Rumah Biju, Entayau, Engkelili in Lubok Antu from Aug 20 to Sept 2; and Kampung Sebayor, Kota Samarahan from Aug 20 to Sept 3.

In Simunjan, the Semalatong area (Semalatong junction and Semalatong Indah); Kampung Semalatong Lama, Kampung Semalatong Baru, Kampung Sungai Semabang; and Kampung Sibau Rumbau, will be placed under EMCO from Aug 21 to Sept 3, while Rh Tang, Telok Batu, in Bintangor from Aug 21 to Sept 6, said SDMC.

In addition, the committee said the EMCO at Kampung Tanah Hitam 1 and Kampung Tanah Hitam 2, Sematan in Lundu would be extended from Aug 21 to Sept 3.

Meanwhile, the EMCO for Rumah Angut Anak Anding, Ulu Keriok, Niah in Subis has ended yesterday.

Five other localities have ended their EMCO today. They were Rh Nyambar, Dabai Baroh, Roban in Betong; Kampung Sebat Melayu, Kampung Sebat Baru and Kampung Temaga Melayu, Sematan in Lundu; Nam Joon Trading workers’ quarters in Bintulu; Ladang Sungai Mangga, Tersak & Tanjung Melano workers hostel complex 2 in Simunjan; and Rh Alia, Kampung Kandis, Pantu in Sri Aman.