Sabah CP: Security forces shoot dead two suspected Abu Sayyaf militants in Sandakan

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 20): Malaysian Security Forces shot dead two suspected Abu Sayyaf militants in Pulau Timbang, Sandakan, early this morning.

The shooting incident is said to have happened around 5am with both security forces and suspects exchanging shots.

It is believed that the suspects are part of the Abu Sayyaf group of which members were killed in a similar incident at Taman Sri Arjuna in Beaufort on May 8 this year.

Sabah police commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali confirmed the incident and said a press conference will be held later today at the Sandakan Police Headquarters.

MORE TO COME