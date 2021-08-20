Sibu Court fines man RM1,600 for punching another

SIBU (Aug 20): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a 29-year-old man RM1,600 in default three months’ jail for voluntarily causing hurt.

Magistrate Mohd Syukri Mokhtar convicted Gerald Chua on his own guilty plea.

Chua was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code, which provides for up to one year in prison or with a fine of a maximum RM2,000, or with both.

He paid the fine.

According to the charge sheet, Chua went to a workplace at Jalan Ulu Oya on Aug 16 at 9.15am and voluntarily hurt the victim.

The police investigation revealed that the complainant was punched twice on the left cheek.

A medical examination found he suffered soft tissue injuries.