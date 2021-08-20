SMDC approves proposal to reopen driving schools

MIRI (Aug 20): The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has approved a proposal from the Ministry of Transport and Road Transport Department (RTD) Sarawak to reopen driving schools in the state.

The reopening of driving schools in the southern zone covering Kuching, Serian and Samarahan divisions, however, is postponed until further notice due to the high positive Covid-19 cases there.

Driving schools in other divisions will proceed once the RTD has checked the standard operating procedures (SOP) compliance at the schools.

According to a press statement from Minister of Transport Datuk Lee Kim Shin, the reopening would be based on the new specific SOP under Phase 3 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP).

Strict compliance by management and operators of driving schools, their workers, instructors/tutors and candidates is required.

”We trust that the new specific SOP will ensure that driving schools can operate in an environment under Phase 3 NRP in order to safeguard all stakeholders from Covid-19,” said Lee.

According to the new SOP, all premises operators, workers and driving instructors must have completed two doses of Covid-19 vaccination.

”For the moment, all learners must have at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccination before they can be accepted by the driving schools. However, after Aug 31, it will be mandatory for all learners to have completed 2 doses of Covid-19 vaccination before they can be accepted by the driving schools.

”The management and premises operators, workers, instructors and tutors as well as learners for driving licences must show their Covid-19 Vaccination Digital Certificate or Covid-19 Vaccination Card,” he said.

”On behalf of all the 34 driving schools in Sarawak, I would like to thank the Sarawak government and SDMC for allowing the reopening of the driving schools under Phase 3 NRP in Sarawak,” he said.