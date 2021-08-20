Umno reps congratulate Ismail Sabri, admit momentous task awaits new PM

KUANTAN (Aug 20): Describing the appointment of Bera MP Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the ninth Prime Minister as great news, politician Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar Shamsuddin also admitted that the former is facing a momentous task ahead.

While congratulating Ismail Sabri, Mohd Sharkar said apart from the challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, among other things that would come to the attention and assessment of others during Ismail Sabri’s tenure would be his approach in handling the country’s political instability, the challenging economic situation and the people’s views on his soon-to-be-formed government.

“We are aware that political stability is important, and it is quite challenging at the moment because of the small majority he received. We have faced this problem since the last general election (GE), which eventually led to the appointment of three prime ministers (since then).

“I also know that he has the knowledge and experience which can be used to calm the situation and take Malaysia out of the pandemic. In addition, he will also be in the spotlight for carrying the name of Umno, which will be at stake when this mandate is returned to the people through the GE,” said Umno supreme council member when contacted here today.

Mohd Sharkar said personally, Ismail Sabri was no stranger, not only to him, but also to his family members as his house was located in Kampung Bintang, Temerloh while the prime minister’s family house was in nearby Kampung Lubuk Kawah.

He also said that both of them attended the Technical Institute of Kuantan, which is now known as Sekolah Menengah Teknik Kuantan, in the 1970s, with Ismail Sabri being his senior.

Apart from that, both of them became active in politics through Umno Youth, and this made Mohd Sharkar feel happy to see the achievements of his old friend from Temerloh, Pahang.

He also recalled how Ismail Sabri was not making a fuss to ‘move’ to Bera when both of them were then Umno Division deputy chiefs, namely, he was in Mentakab while Ismail Sabri was in Temerloh where there was a delineation exercise conducted.

“Former Prime Minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi asked one of us to go to Bera, because he could not lose two young people if we were in the same constituency. He (Ismail Sabri) was willing to go to Bera even though at the time he was in Temerloh,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lipis MP, Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad, described Ismail Sabri as mature in his acts, including during the crisis, especially after being appointed as Senior Minister (Security Cluster) to address the non-health aspects of the country’s Covid-19 pandemic, something that the country had never faced before.

Ismail Sabri has also been described as a person with extensive experience, as he was repeatedly appointed as a member of the Cabinet, among others, as the Youth and Sports Minister, Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister as well as Rural and Regional Development Minister and Deputy Prime Minister.

Abdul Rahman, former deputy Rural Development minister, also said that in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government, Ismail Sabri was one of the ministers from Umno, and the people can see his credibility in popularising his leadership.

Pahang Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, on the other hand, described the appointment of Ismail Sabri as a source of pride for the people of Pahang due to the fact that Ismail Sabri is a Pahang-born politician and an MP in the state.

“It is hoped that this appointment will enable all parties to cooperate, so that he can carry out his duties and role effectively, especially in efforts to address the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, which recorded another record high of positive cases today,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bera resident, Rosli Mohd Yunan, 68, viewed Ismail Sabri as a hardworking individual, who cared about the welfare and well-being of Bera constituents deeply, apart from being approachable despite holding a high position.

“He (Ismail Sabri) is looking after the community fairly. We, the residents of Bera, are very happy and proud of his appointment, which has gone through various obstacles before being appointed Prime Minister.

“InsyaAllah, we pray that everything will be smooth for him in administering the country,” said Rosli, who is also the Tok Ampat of Kampung Mengkarak, Bera. – Bernama