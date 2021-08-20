UMS colouring contest using AR technology

KOTA KINABALU: Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) through the Psychology and Education Faculty is organising the first colouring contest using Augmented Reality (AR) technology in the country.

The contest is held in conjunction with the month of National Day celebration.

Faculty Dean, Professor Dr Sabariah Sharif said that the use of the technology allows children to explore new techniques of colouring while also inculcating the love for the country.

“The contest is to encourage the culture of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) in children at an early age.

“With the theme ‘Love our Environment: The world of Mushroom’, the contest which is three dimensional is useful as a form of exposure and raise interest in STEM programmes,” she said in a statement yesterday.

She added the contest has been conducted since August 9 and will end on August 25, and is open to all pre-school children in the country.

“Participants are required to download the picture of the mushroom at https://cendawancerah.com/site/ar-colouring-contest

“Once the picture is coloured using pencil colour, the children can scan the mushroom picture using the AR application.

“The picture generated by the AR application is very interesting and the mushroom object can be seen in 3D based on the colours selected.

“We also provide a guide on YouTube https://youtu.be/Es4Q1GP4pUY,” she said.

The contest is organised with the cooperation from early children education programme FPP, UMS E-Learning centre, Industri Cendawan Cerah Sdn Bhd and Sabah Institute of Art (SIA).

The champion will receive RM300 in prize, while the second prize winner will receive RM200. The third prize is RM100 in cash.

A total of 20 consolation prizes of RM50 each will be given out also.

The winners will be announced on August 31 at the UMS Early Children Education Facebook and at https://cendawancerah.com/site/ar-colouring-contest.

For inquiries please contact Dr Connie Cassy Ompok at [email protected], Professor Dr Edmund Ng at [email protected] and Dr Nur Suhaidah Sukor at [email protected]