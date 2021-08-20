(Video) Malay Rulers arrive at Istana Negara to deliberate on next PM

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 20): The Malay Rulers have begun arriving at Istana Negara today, ahead of a meeting to discuss the country’s political situation, including who should be appointed as the next prime minister.

Kedah’s Sultan Sallehuddin Badlishah was among the first to arrive at 2.15pm, followed by Selangor’s Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah around 10 minutes later.

[Video] Kenderaan rasmi Sultan Kedah, Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah tiba di Istana Negara pada pukul 2.10pm. pic.twitter.com/lpNlh3aGDF — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) August 20, 2021

He was followed in quick succession starting from 2.30pm by Terengganu’s Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, Perak’s Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah and Negri Sembilan’s Yang di-Pertuan Besar Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir.

As at 3.15pm, three Rulers were not seen passing the main gate in any vehicle. They are Johor’s Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail, and Kelantan’s Sultan Muhammad V.

Malay Mail understands the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had arrived earlier, at 1.57pm.

The meeting which was scheduled to begin at 2.30pm was called by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, who will need to decide which MP to appoint as the ninth prime minister.

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin stepped down from office on August 16 following immense pressure and criticism against his Perikatan Nasional government’s management of the Covid-19 health crisis.

In a broadcast on national TV last Monday, Muhyiddin who is Pagoh MP told the nation that he no longer believed he commanded the majority support in Parliament even though he had yet to table a confidence vote in the Lower House. The vote was scheduled for September 7.

Three people have so far been publicly named to be in the running for prime minister. They are Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Pakatan Harapan chief Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal. – MalayMail