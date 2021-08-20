Wan Junaidi calls all politicians to work together, deal with Covid-19 now that new PM has been appointed

KUCHING (Aug 20): Santubong MP Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar has called members of all political parties to work together, now that the leadership crisis besieging the nation in the last few months had been resolved by the intervention of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“Everyone should close ranks and work together towards a common goal – which is to see that we are able to recover from the Covid-19 impact.

“Let’s set aside all of our political differences and work together for the betterment of the country and its people,” he added in his congratulatory message to Bera MP Datuk Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is Umno vice president for his appointment as the new prime minister.

“I would like to convey my heartiest congratulation to YAB Dato’ Sri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on his appointment as the Ninth Prime Minister of Malaysia. His appointment certainly carries a huge responsibility, particularly in resolving the Covid-19 issues,” said the former minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives.

“I hope all the component parties that have pledged support would stand united in helping the new Prime Minister in addressing issues at hand and not assert too much demand for appointment in the formation of his new cabinet,” Wan Junaidi said.

“Similarly, I would also like to call all the other political parties to give their fullest cooperation and support the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s choice of Prime Minister so that Dato’ Sri Ismail is able to fully focus on the crucial task of governing the country in this trying time,” he stressed.

Wan Junaidi is also supreme council member of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) which is a partner in the state coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

Ismail Sabri was former Deputy Prime Minister in the previous Perikatan Nasional (PN) federal government.