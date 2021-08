KUCHING (Aug 21): The Covid-19 vaccination centre (PPV) at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) will be ending its vaccination operation on Aug 24 (Tuesday).

This was announced by the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) today.

BCCK PPV one of two in the state which dispenses AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccines.

It also dispenses Sinovac vaccines to other recipients during a period waiting for the second dose of AZ.