Boy, two women fined for prostitution-related charges

KUCHING (Aug 21): A teenage boy was sentenced to six-month jail, while a woman was fined RM2,000 and another sentenced to four-month jail by a magistrates’ court here yesterday for alleged involvement in prostitution.

The 17-year-old teen, Anisa Ounsri, 39, and Warangya Thongmao, 32, pleaded guilty as soon as the charges under different sections were read out separately to them by a court interpreter.

The court also ordered the teenager, who hails from Sambas, Indonesia, to be whipped once, and Warangya to be jailed for a month if she failed to pay the fine.

The teenager was charged under Section 372A of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of up to 15 years, whipping and also a fine on conviction.

According to the charge sheet, he earned his living by prostituting two Thai women (Anisa and Warangya) at 4pm on June 28 at a hotel in Jalan Setia Raja, here.

Anisa and Warangya were found in the hotel room then. They are charged under Section 372B of the Penal Code which provides for jail of up to a year or a fine or both on conviction.

The three accused persons were arrested by the police when they conducted ‘Ops Noda’ on the day of the incident.

Investigations revealed that the teenager was taking care of the premises and possessed access card for Anisa and Warangya’s room.

The two Thai women admitted to engaging in prostitution. They bargained with the teen and also personnel disguised as customers over payment of RM200.

Five condoms, a hotel access card and RM200 cash were among items seized as case materials.

The prosecution was conducted separately by Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin and Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad before magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi and magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali.

All three accused were not represented by counsels.