CM receives two courtesy calls

KUCHING (Aug 21): The Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Abdul Rahman Johari Tun Abang Openg received two courtesy calls at his office at Wisma Bapa Malaysia in Petra Jaya yesterday.

The first courtesy call from Association of Bumiputera Consulting Engineers led by Talha Affendi gave a brief on the association’s current development and success in implementing projects recommended by the Government.

During the courtesy call, the association also presented a contribution of RM20,000 to the Sarawak Covid-19 Disaster Fund.

Abang Johari received a second courtesy call from Koperasi Perkumpulan Wanita Sarawak Berhad (Koperwanis) led by its chairwomann Norjanah Razali to introduce its committee members as well as brief the Chief Minister on its business programme and training centre.

Norjanah said the Federation of Sarawak Women’s Associations (PPWS) is determined to provide opportunities for women to reach their potential in all fields, improve the living standard and status of women through planned and effective activities.