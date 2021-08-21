Covid-19: Sarawak records 1,964 cases out of 22,262 cases nationwide

KUCHING (Aug 21): Sarawak today recorded 1,964 new Covid-19 cases out of the country’s total 22,262, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

In a Facebook post, he said that this brought Sarawak’s total cumulative tally of cases to 96,528.

Selangor continued to top the list of new cases with 7,011 cases, followed by Sabah (2,651).

Other states recording new cases are Kedah with 1,880 cases, Johor (1,558), Pulau Pinang (1,459), Kuala Lumpur (1,220), Kelantan (1,039), Perak (946), Melaka (882), Pahang (664), Terengganu (495), Negeri Sembilan ( 405), Putrajaya (41), Perlis (38) and Labuan (9).

To date, Malaysia’s cumulative total of positive cases is 1,535,286 cases.