Covid-19: Sarawak records two more deaths, new cases dip to 1,964

KUCHING (Aug 21): Sarawak today recorded two Covid-19 fatalities while recording a dip in new cases at 1,964 compared to yesterday’s record high 2,548 cases, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in today’s statement.

SDMC said the two fatalities involve a 94-year-old woman from Kuching, and a 90-year-old man from Bau, both of which had died at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

The woman was tested positive for Covid-19 on Aug 12, while the man was tested positive on Aug 8.

SDMC said the woman had high blood and diabetes, while the man had no comorbidities.

The committee said 27 districts have recorded new cases today, with Kuching topping the list with 697 cases, followed by Belaga with 285 cases, Samarahan (227), Lundu (217), Serian (147) and Bau (103).

