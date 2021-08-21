Cuepacs hopes to see better working relationship with govt under new PM regime

KUCHING (Aug 21): Congress Union of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) Sarawak hopes to see a better working relationship between its parent body and the government under of the leadership of new Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Its chairman Omar Bahrein Unin said this working relationship is important in handling the welfare of civil servants and tackling problems faced by them in their service delivery.

“It is our hope is that the new Prime Minister can focus on the civil servants who form the backbone of the government,” he said in a statement today.

According to Omar, Cuepacs Sarawak welcomed the appointment of Ismail Sabri as the nation’s ninth prime minister as announced yesterday by Istana Negara.

He believes the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Conference of Rulers have carefully considered the appointment over the past few days this week.

With this appointment, he said all civil servants at both the state and federal civil services can continue to focus on delivering services to the people with more diligence, dedication, integrity and quality.

He added all federal and state civil servants need to remain true to their pledge of ‘Aku Janji’ and help implement government policies to realise the Shared Prosperity Vision.

“They must be ready and loyal to serve the government today when holding positions in the civil service,” he said.

Ismail Sabri is scheduled be sworn in at 2.30pm today.

He is the ninth Prime Minister of Malaysia, taking over from Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as Prime Minister who resigned on Aug 16.