Indonesian president congratulates new PM Ismail Sabri

JAKARTA (Aug 21): Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) sent a congratulatory message to Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob after he was sworn in as Malaysia’s ninth prime minister by the King today.

The message was sent via Jokowi’s Twitter [email protected]

“Warmest congratulations Your Excellency Ismail Sabri [email protected]abri60 on your appointment as the 9th Prime Minister of Malaysia.

“Ready to continue working together to strengthen Indonesia-Malaysia bilateral relations,” said Jokowi on Saturday night.

The Bera Member of Parliament took his oath of office before Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara on Saturday (Aug 21). – Bernama