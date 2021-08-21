Ismail Sabri sworn in as country’s 9th PM

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 21): Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has been sworn in as Malaysia’s ninth prime minister today, to lead Umno back into the driving seat of the country after his party helped engineer the fall of a government forged from a crisis just 17 months ago.

The former deputy minister was appointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on the back of support from 114 MPs including from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, the splinter party whose rule was put to an abrupt end after some Umno MPs retracted their support for Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME