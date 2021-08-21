Ismail Sabri’s appointment as PM can breathe new life into Malaysia’s administration, says PBB Youth

KUCHING (Aug 21): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu’s (PBB) Youth leaders believe that Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s appointment as Malaysia’s ninth Prime Minister can breathe new life into the country’s administration.

In a statement today, they said that they were confident that the new federal government to be formed under Ismail Sabri’s leadership would forge stronger relationships with Sarawak.

“We fully support the decision of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg (to back Ismail Sabri as the new prime minister) to stabilise the country’s political scenario.

“PBB Youth hopes that the prime minister will be given the opportunity and space to formulate policies and plans to address the Covid-19 crisis and the economy for the benefit of everyone,” said the statement jointly issued by PBB Youth chief Gerald Rentap Jabu and deputy chiefs Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman and Miro Simuh.

They said the decision made by GPS is in tandem with its wishes and aspirations in Sarawak to ensure smooth administration and not be entangled in any power struggles.

They pointed out this will allow the GPS-led Sarawak government to continue focusing fully on tackling the Covid-19 pandemic which has recently seen a surge in cases in the state.

“PBB Youth is confident that the state government will also do its best to successfully realise the post Covid-19 economic recovery plan for Sarawak,” they added.

Ismail Sabri, who will be sworn in as prime minister today, was appointed to the post after receiving majority of support in statutory declarations (SDs) submitted to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

He was reported to receive nominations from 114 MPs out the 220 in the Dewan Rakyat. GPS has 18 MPs.