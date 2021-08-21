Know where they are?

KUCHING (Aug 21): Padawan District police are looking for four individuals to assist them in their investigation.

Its deputy chief DSP Lim Jaw Shyong in a statement yesterday said they have listed four locals – Chang Kheng Siang (580918-13-5907 of Lot 636, Taman Pasir, 94700 Serian); Chan Seng Khui (680204-13-5479 of No 1 Kemayau-Serian By Pass, Serian; Chan Khing Lin (660222-13-5271 of RPR Batu 12, Jalan Kuching-Serian, Lot 235); and Chang Foh Chian (570929-13-5049 of Lot 3527, No 339 Tabuan Desa, Kuching) in their wanted list.

“The district police Commercial Crimes Investigation Department (CCID) is looking for the individuals to assist in solving a case involving fraud which is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code,” Lim added.

Anyone knowing their whereabouts are urged to contact Insp Mohd Hisyam Moh Shah (016-4569169) or Insp Douglas Suai Dimbap (019-8129892).