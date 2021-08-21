Saturday, August 21
Know where they are?

KUCHING (Aug 21): Padawan District police are looking for four individuals to assist them in their investigation.

Its deputy chief DSP Lim Jaw Shyong in a statement yesterday said they have listed four locals – Chang Kheng Siang (580918-13-5907 of Lot 636, Taman Pasir, 94700 Serian); Chan Seng Khui (680204-13-5479 of No 1 Kemayau-Serian By Pass, Serian; Chan Khing Lin (660222-13-5271 of RPR Batu 12, Jalan Kuching-Serian, Lot 235); and Chang Foh Chian (570929-13-5049 of Lot 3527, No 339 Tabuan Desa, Kuching) in their wanted list.

Chang Kheng Siang

Chan Seng Khui

Chang Foh Chian

“The district police Commercial Crimes Investigation Department (CCID) is looking for the individuals to assist in solving a case involving fraud which is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code,” Lim added.

Anyone knowing their whereabouts are urged to contact Insp Mohd Hisyam Moh Shah (016-4569169) or Insp Douglas Suai Dimbap (019-8129892).

