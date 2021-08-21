Motorcyclist, pillion rider injured in accident with SUV at Jalan Kuching-Sri Aman

KUCHING (Aug 21): A motorcyclist and a pillion rider suffered serious injuries after they were involved in an accident with another vehicle at Kilometre 81, Jalan Kuching-Sri Aman at around 9.20pm last night.

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said that the two victims were travelling from Sri Aman to Serian when their motorcycle was rear-ended by a sports utility vehicle (SUV).

“The 18-year-old rider suffered serious injuries to his head and right leg while the pillion rider, 23, suffered injuries to his head,” said Alexson in a statement today.

Both victims are from Kampung Antayan Liun, Serian.

The SUV driver, a 46-year-old man from Segamat, Johor, did not sustain any physical injuries from the accident.

Both victims are currently receiving medical treatment at the Sarawak General Hospital.

The case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.