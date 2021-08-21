Nearly 46,000 retail workers vaccinated under RiVAC programme

BATU KAWAN (Aug 21): A total of 45,960 retail sector workers have been vaccinated against Covid-19 under the Retail Industry Vaccination Programme (RiVAC) carried out in four states since July 26.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) secretary-general Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam Ahmad said of the total, 13,500 retail sector workers had completed both doses.

“Nine Industry Vaccination Centers (PPVIN) under RiVAC are currently operating, two each in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor as well as one each in Putrajaya and Melaka while in Penang, there are three PPVINs.

“We expect more workers in this sector to receive vaccination soon,” he told reporters after visiting Design Village PPVIN here today.

Hasnol Zam Zam said the ministry planned to open more RiVAC PPVINs in the near future and discussions were currently underway with the Johor, Pahang and Kedah state governments.

“According to the initial target, more than 80 per cent of all retail sector workers will receive the vaccine by October, but with the addition of a few more RiVAC PPVINs, the process may be faster.

“We strongly encourage them to come forward (to get the vaccine), especially now that many consumers choose to enter business premises with fully vaccinated workers,” he said.

KPDNHEP also encourages employers in the retail and distribution sectors to expedite the vaccination process for their employees to enable their businesses to resume normal operations, he said.

“We are ready to provide support and assistance if needed. For example, KPDNHEP has helped provide 10 buses to employers from Pahang to bring retail sector workers to be vaccinated in Kuala Lumpur,” he said. – Bernama