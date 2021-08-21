No new Covid-19 clusters detected in Sarawak today

KUCHING (Aug 21): No new clusters were detected in Sarawak today, as 15 active clusters continue to record more new cases, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily Covid-19 update, SDMC said the active cluster with the biggest increase in new cases for the day was the Long Urun Cluster in Belaga with 281 cases.

Other clusters that registered new cases today were Kampung Kakeng (27), Jalan Lembah Hijau (25), Jalan Seringgok (14), Bungey 2 (9), Kampung Muara Tebas 2 (6), Jalan Kemena Industry Estate 38 (3), Lubuk Bukut (3), Kampung Quop (2), Sungai Menok (2), Jalan Akses (2), Tanjung Kibong 2 (2), Ensebang Plaie (2), Kampung Bunuk (1), and Kandis Pantu (1).

Another 101 active clusters did not record any new cases today.

Meanwhile, SDMC announced the end of two clusters namely Sungai Bedil Besar Cluster in Kuching and Pasar Basah Mukah Cluster in Mukah, after no new cases were reported from them in the last 28 days.

The state currently has 116 active clusters.