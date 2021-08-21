Sarawak to vaccinate adolescents ages 12 to 17 – Uggah

KUCHING (Aug 21): Sarawak is now finalising preparations to vaccinate those adolescents aged 12 to 17 years old to protect them from Covid-19, said deputy chief minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas today.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman said the implementation would be announced when all preparations are in place.

He also appealed to the small group of Sarawakians who have refused or were still reluctant to be vaccinated to do so immediately.

“We still have our vaccination centres in operation statewide. Those concerned should approach their respective divisional disaster management committee offices,” he said after checking on a few schools as possible Covid-19 Quarantine and Low Risk Treatment Quarantine Centres (PKRC),” he said.

Uggah said as long as those concerned remained unvaccinated, they would endanger themselves and others around them.

“This is more so now that we are expriencing an increase in positive cases as well as the presence of the more infestious and deadly Delta variant,” he said.

Uggah said they would also miss out on the lowering of restrictions offered to those who had been fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, he said, as of yesterday, a cumulative of 1,864,381 or 90.2 per cent of eligible Sarawakians had received their first dose and another 1,764,238 or 85.4 per cent their second dose.