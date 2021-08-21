Sarawakians generally welcome Ismail Sabri to helm country

SIBU (Aug 21): Secretary of Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Pelawan branch, Michael Tiang hopes the new Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri will appoint more Sarawakian representatives into his Cabinet.

He said this would take care of Sarawak’s interests and welfare especially in this trying time of Covid-19 pandemic as well as Sarawak’s various rights and privileges under the constitution.

“I would like to congratulate Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri as Malaysia’s ninth prime minister. With that, I hope the political impasse plaguing our nation for months will finally be over.

“Be it the ruling coalition or opposition, our MPs should now look forward in helping to steer our country back on track. Our King has specifically told all parties that they must work together to address the economic and health woes facing the country.

“I hope the new prime minister with his previous experience can now focus on leading our country in combating Covid-19. I also wish that our new PM will appoint more Sarawakian representatives into his Cabinet so that Sarawak’s interests and welfare can be well taken care of especially at this time,” said Tiang, who is a political secretary to chief minister.

Meanwhile, SUPP Dudong branch chairman, Wong Ching Yong, said Sarawakians were hopeful that the deputy prime minister’s (DPM) post will be given to Sarawak.

“It is high time to have a DPM from Sarawak.

“Sarawakians are also hopeful that the original rights of Sabah and Sarawak as stipulated in the MA63 will be reinstated in the near future,” Wong said.

He added the new prime minister has a challenging job in view of the rampant Covid-19.

“Controlling the number of positive cases is his priority,” he said.

Former Malaysian Navy Veterans Association Sarawak (PVTLDMS) president, Mohd Safree Mohd, also welcomed the appointment of Malaysia’s ninth prime minister.

“We hope for a new episode towards the recovery of government policies in managing the economy, people’s welfare, and attracting foreign investment and restructuring strategies against Covid-19.

“The wellbeing and stability of Malaysia must be maintained with the cooperation of all leaders, political parties and the people,” Mohd Safree said.

A youth, Abdul Taib Rosli, meanwhile, expressed confidence on Ismail Sabri’s capability and eligibility in becoming the ninth prime minister, based on his credentials as a lawyer and who has been the people’s representative for more than 30 years, in addition to holding various ministerial portfolios.

“My hope is that with his appointment the country’s political problems will subside and that he would be able to address the Covid-19 problem more effectively.

“Malaysians need a good leadership to deal with the problem.”

Abdul Taib also congratulated Ismail Sabri on his appointment and hoped that he and his cabinet ministers, whom he would select later, will prioritise the tackling of problems faced by the people.