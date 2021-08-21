Sarikei AFO distributes fruit, veggie to frontliners

SARIKEI (Aug 21): Sarikei Area Farmers Organisation (AFO) recently distributed fruit and vegetables to frontliners combating Covid-19 pandemic at Sarikei Hospital here.

Repok assemblyman Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii who was invited to hand over the contribution said the fruit and vegetables were collected through AFO’s purchases and distribution of agriculture produce programme, which was specially initiated to help farmers to earn some income from their produce during enforcement of movement control order (MCO) which rendered market closed.

“The programme is part of the state government’s ‘Peladang Prihatin’ initiatives to assist farmers and those affected by Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

On hand to receive the contributions held at Sarikei Hospital’s lobby was the hospital director Dr Tey Siew Chang.

Sarikei District Officer Christopher Ranggau and divisional Agriculture officer Rainy Yaman were also present.