SDMC: 27 more localities in Sarawak put under EMCO

KUCHING (Aug 21): The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today announced 27 more localities placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

According to SDMC’s statement, 11 of the localities involved longhouses in Sungi Asap, Belaga.

Longhouses Rh Pait Awan and Rh Dang Lajang were placed under EMCO since Aug 17 to 30.

Rh Besi Balan, Rh Robert Long Urun, Rh Udau Tedong, Rh Jangan Bunyi, Rh Bisie Janea, Rh Ating Tajai, Rh Adih Usang, Rh Labang Uvet and Rh Baya Sipat were placed under EMCO from Aug 20 to Sept 2.

Rh Gon Ng, Serian Baleh in Bukit Mabong is placed under EMCO from Aug 18 to Sept 1; Rh Tunai, Nanga Bengap in Lubok Antu (Aug 20 to Sept 2); Rh Benggau Nanga Sut in Kapit (Aug 19 to Sept 2), and Rh Umpang Baleh in Kapit (Aug 21 to Sept 5).

