SDMC to set up more PKRCs in Kuching – Uggah

KUCHING (Aug 21): The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) is identifying and preparing several venues as new Covid-19 Quarantine and Low Risk Treatment Quarantine Centres (PKRCs) in view of increasing positive cases in the district, said deputy chief minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas

“We must be prepared in anticipation of whatever the situation may be.

“The surge in cases will require such centres,” he said after visiting SMK Tabuan Jaya and SMK Tun Abang Haji Openg here today.

Uggah said SDMC was checking on a few schools as possible PKRC.

He said all those positive cases in Categories 1 , 2 and 3 which were none severe would be placed in such centres where they would be cared for and monitored by the doctors and nurses.

“The more severe Categories 4 and 5 cases will be admitted to hospitals,” he said.

When briefing Uggah, Dr Khairul Rezzuan from the Kuching Health Department said there were now 10 PKRCs in Kuching district with 2,062 beds.

“We are looking at opening a few more which will give us another 1,356 extra beds. We hope to gradually increase the centres to give us a targeted 3,828 beds.

“In addition, for areas outside the Kuching District like Lundu, Bau, Samarahan, Simunjan and Serian, we target for a total of 2,023 beds,” he said, adding that this would give the southern zone a grand total of 5,851 beds.

Meanwhile Uggah thanked the state Education Department for allowing the SDMC to use a few schools as the PKRC.

“Indeed, this is a big help to SDMC,” he said.

During the visit he was accompanied by SDMC advisor Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, deputy State Secretary Datu Ik Pahon, Education Department Director Dr Norsiah Suhaili, deputy director of the State Health Department Dr Rosmawati Ariffin and Kuching Resident Sherrina Hussaini.