Sebauh District becomes orange zone after 21 local Covid-19 cases detected there in the past two weeks

KUCHING (Aug 21): Sebauh District has been classified as orange zone from yellow after recording 21 local Covid-19 transmissions in the past 14 days, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today.

In addition, Kapit District has reverted to orange zone from red after recording 38 locally transmitted cases in the past 14 days.

This brought the total number of orange zone districts to four, SDMC said in its daily Covid-19 update.

The other orange zone districts were Kanowit and Beluru.

SDMC also informed that Meradong has reverted to yellow zone from orange after recording 13 locally transmitted cases in the past 14 days.

It joined the other yellow zone districts Bukit Mabong, Lubok Antu, Telang Usan, Sarikei, Pakan, Julau and Lawas.

Five districts remained as green zones, and they were Tanjung Manis, Daro, Matu, Marudi and Limbang.

Kuching, along with 22 other districts, were still red zone districts.

The Ministry of Health categorises a district with no local Covid-19 transmissions in 14 days as a green zone, one to 20 local transmissions as yellow zone, 21 to 40 as orange zone and 41 and more as red zone.