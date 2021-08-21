Sports fraternity sends well wishes to Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 21): Sports bodies in the country have sent well wishes to Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob who was sworn in as the ninth Prime Minister today.

Among them were the National Sports Council (MSN), National Sports Institute (ISN), the Olympic Council of Malaysia (MOM) and the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM). The messages were conveyed through their official social media accounts.

Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin, the executive committee and FAM staff also sent well wishes to Ismail Sabri on his appointment.

“We hope the sports industry, including football, is put high on the agenda of the federal government under his stewardship,” the FAM said in a statement.

Ismail Sabri is a familiar face in the country’s sports fraternity, as he was the Youth and Sports Minister from Mac 2008 to April 2009, which incidentally was his first full ministerial appointment.

He was also the chairman of the Bukit Jalil National Sports Complex in 1996.

Former Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Reezal Merican Naina Merican, Asian Sepak Takraw Federation (ASTAF) president Datuk Abdul Halim Kader and the Malaysian Football League (MFL) also conveyed their well wishes to the Bera Member of Parliament. – Bernama