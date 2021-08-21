Thunderstorms in Peninsula’s west coast, Sabah and Sarawak till Thursday

PUTRAJAYA (Aug 21): Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are expected to occur during evenings and nights in the west coast states of the Peninsula and most areas in Sabah and Sarawak until next Thursday as a result of the ongoing weak phase (monsoon break) of the Southwest Monsoon.

The Water and Environment Ministry (KASA) said the country was still in the midst of the Southwest Monsoon, which has its strong (active) and weak (less active) phases, that is expected to end in mid-September.

During the active phase, southwesterly winds blow consistently and weather conditions are relatively dry, and vice versa during the weak phase with the onset of wet weather due to different wind patterns.

“Usually there is a concentration of wind that causes upward air movement or weak winds.

“Both conditions cause thunderstorms and rain in the evening until night,” the ministry said in a statement today.

The ministry said thunderstorms and heavy rains had caused floods in several areas in Kedah, Penang, Perak and Selangor yesterday (Aug 20).

Based on weather monitoring and radar image analysis, active clouds had formed in the interiors of west coast states, covering Kedah, Penang, Perak and Selangor around 2 pm on the day.

“The intensity increased to cover almost the entire west coast of the Peninsula in the afternoon.

“Aerial atmospheric observation showed a clash of winds blowing from northwest and southeast with high humidity levels from the Andaman Sea and Straits of Malacca, further contributing to the formation of active clouds during the period,” the ministry said. – Bernama