Veteran actress Mimi Loma dies at age 75

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 21): Veteran actress Siti Aminah Ismail or better known as Mimi Loma died at her house in Seri Semarak People’s Housing Project here early this morning.

She was 75.

The matter was confirmed by her niece Rozita Rohaizad, 64, who said that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at 2.20 am after a few days of feeling weak and loss of appetite due to diarrhea since Tuesday.

“The doctor who came to examine my aunt advised her to undergo treatment at home because her condition was deteriorating.

“My aunt suffered from vision problems, high blood pressure and back pain. She was also unable to walk after falling at her house in September last year,” she told Bernama today.

Rozita said Mimi Loma’s remains were laid to rest at Raudhatul Sakinah Muslim Cemetery, Batu Caves at 11.30 am.

Mimi Loma, who starred in the film Ahmad Albab in 1968, left behind a daughter and three grandchildren.

She is also the younger sister of the late Puan Sri Saloma and the late Mariani Ismail. – Bernama