Covid 19: New cases hit record high in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 24): Sabah recorded the highest daily infections on Tuesday with 3,376 cases, including 2,130 backlogs.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said 430 cases (12.7%) were backlog cases exceeding five days, 414 (12.3%) between 4-5 days and 1286 (38.1%) between 2-3 days.

“Cases in Tuaran rose 262 to 438 today, Kota Kinabalu 741, Penampang 335, Papar 257, Sandakan 209, Tawau 179, Sipitang 146, Putatan 134, Lahad Datu 132, Keningau 126, Beaufort 122 and Kinabatangan 107.

“A total of 2,094 cases (62%) from the total daily number were detected from close contact screenings, 784 (23.2%) through symptomatic screenings and 164 (4.9%) from existing clusters.

“Almost 65% of those infected were in the age group of 17-59 years, 19% (639) between the ages of 6-17 years, 296 (8.8%) between 1-5 years and 227 (6.7%) aged 60 years and above,” said Masidi in his statement.

As of Monday, 53.3% of Sabah’s adult population have received one dose of vaccine and 31.4% have completed two doses.