Hypermarket in Serian listed in HIDE system

KUCHING (Aug 24): LePapa Hypermarket in Serian has once again made the list in the Ministry of Health’s Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system today, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“To date, there are 292 premises in Sarawak listed in the HIDE system,” said the committee in its daily Covid-19 update.

HIDE premises and locations have the potential to turn into clusters if pre-emptive actions are not taken and are different from the list of clusters issued each day by the Health director-general.

Premises listed under HIDE do not need to close except when directed by the authorities and if no hotspots emerged in the premises after the implementation of pre-emptive actions, these premises would be removed from the HIDE list within a period of seven days after their listing.