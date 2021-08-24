Lajim under medically induced coma

KOTA KINABALU: Amanah Ikthiar Malaysia (AIM) executive chairman Datuk Seri Lajim Ukin, who was infected with the Covid-19 virus, was put into a medically induced coma on Tuesday afternoon.

His special officer Ismail Norazman said that Lajim, who is also Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Supreme Council member was admitted to KPJ Sabah Specialist Hospital here on August 14.

According to Ismail, Lajim, 66, was part of the Chief Minister’s entourage on a working visit to Kudat a couple of weeks ago.

“When he got back, Lajim started to feel unwell and went into self quarantine for four days. When his fever and cough started to get worse, he went for a Covid-19 swab test which came back positive on August 12.

“Then on August 14, he was admitted to KPJ Sabah Specialist Hospital. I called him last Saturday, August 21 and he said his fever had reduced but he was still coughing,” Ismail said.

“This morning, Lajim video called his wife Datin Seri Normilah Siong,” Ismail said, adding that he was shocked when informed in the afternoon that Lajim who is said to be suffering from stage four of the Covid-19 infection, had been put under a medically induced coma.

Lajim, who had undergone a kidney transplant, is said to also be having a heart ailment.