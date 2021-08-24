Malaysia’s Covid-19 cases climb up to 20,837 after four-day decline; Sabah soars to 3,376 in a day

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 24): Malaysia’s declining daily Covid-19 cases saw a reversal today as the Health Ministry logged 20,837 in the past 24 hours.

In Sabah alone, cases shot up to 3,376, the state’s highest figure in a single day so far. Its last high was 2,738 cases on Aug 20.

Other states with worrisome four digit cases are Penang (2,075), Kedah (1,772) and Johor (1,743).

Selangor remained the state with the highest overall record at 4,645 cases.

To date, Malaysia has recorded 1,593,602 cumulative cases since the start of the pandemic last year.

Another 211 people have also died from Covid-19. Of them, 187 were Malaysians.

The highest number of deaths today occurred in Johor with 41 cases, followed by 36 in Selangor, and 32 in Kedah.

The death toll nationwide currently stands at 14,553 people.

However, 18,613 people recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours.

Currently, there are 1,063 patients warded in intensive care units (ICUs), with 511 of them needing breathing assistance.

Also, 34 new Covid-19 clusters were recorded in the past 24 hours, comprising 22 workplace related clusters, nine community clusters, two clusters involving Covid-19 high-risk groups and one cluster at a detention centre.

There are currently 1,446 active clusters.

The nationwide Covid-19 death rate is currently 0.91 per cent, while the recovery rate stands at 82.6 per cent. — Malay Mail