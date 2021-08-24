PM Ismail Sabri: Labuan to enter Phase Four of NRP, all business sectors to reopen

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 24): Labuan will become the first location in Malaysia to enter Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan due to its high vaccination rate and low Covid-19 cases, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced today.

He said the federal territory’s vaccination rate was now 92.4 per cent of its adult population while the previously high demand for intensive care unit (ICU) treatment due to Covid-19 has been eliminated.

“Considering the National Security Council special committee’s decision and Health Ministry’s advice, the government is announcing today that Labuan will move from Phase Three to Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan,” the PM said in a statement.

This entailed permission for all economic activities to resume subject to applicable standard operating procedures, Ismail Sabri said.

He also announced that Negri Sembilan will go from Phase One to Phase Two.

In Negri Sembilan, there is a declining trend for use of ICU wards from over 120 per cent capacity at the end of May to less than 40 per cent yesterday (August 23).

“The development is in line with the achievement of a higher vaccination rate of 72.3 per cent from among the adult population who have completed two doses.

“This shows that Negri Sembilan is on the right track to achieve herd immunity targets in the near future,” the prime minister said.

For Labuan, ease of rules also include face-to-face attendance for seminars, workshops, courses, and meeting-related activities with 50 per cent capacity.

“Social events such as feasts, celebrations, engagements, retreats, reunions and other social gatherings are allowed with a limit of 50 per cent capacity based on the capacity of the premises/ hall with practicing physical distancing.

“All of these permissions are subject to the SOPs in force,” he said.

Among the concessions allowed for Negri Sembilan folks, it will be the same as the other states that have shifted from to Phase 2.

They are an interdistrict movement for two who have completed their vaccination doses and spouses are allowed to travel across states for the purpose of meeting each other provided both have completed two doses of vaccine.

“Parents/ guardians who have children under the age of 18 as well as residing in other states are allowed to travel across states to meet with each other provided both parents/guardians have completed vaccination doses.

“Prayer activities in mosques and surau are allowed for individuals who have completed two doses of vaccine, subject to regulations and SOPs (standard operating procedures) by the state religious authority,” he said.

Other religious activities in respective worship places are allowed for individuals who have completed their vaccination programme and subjected to the ruling of the National Unity Ministry.

“Only customers who have completed two doses of vaccine are allowed to dine-in at restaurants, stalls and shop premises, while the owner of the premises must display the notice of acceptance of customers who have been completely vaccinated.

“Tourism activities are only allowed in the same state only, provided that all must have received two doses of vaccine for those who want to stay in hotels and homestays,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said the announcement of this transition is effective from August 26 in the Federal Territory of Labuan and Negri Sembilan. — Malay Mail