Sandakan egg shortage due to high demand

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) is constantly monitoring the supply chain for chicken eggs in the state to ensure they are enough.

In a statement on Tuesday, the KPDNHEP enforcement section stated that it received complaints of the shortage of eggs early this month in Sandakan.

The statement said that KPDNHEP has conducted a joint operation with the Veterinary Services Department to identify the reasons for the shortage and is working to ensure the demand for the consumers can be met by the relevant suppliers.

There are two farms supplying chicken eggs to the Sandakan district – Prolific Quality Sdn Bhd which produces 120,000 eggs daily and Rich Evergreen Sdn Bhd which produces 30,000 eggs daily.

“The average egg production for both farms are 150,000 eggs per day,” the statement said.

The supply of chicken eggs in Sandakan is between 5,500 trays and 6,000 trays per day in the market and the two farms supply to Sandakan, Beluran, Kinabatangan and Telupid.

Another farm, QL Farms Sdn Bhd in Tawau, will be supplying 56,000 trays per month or averagely around 2,200 trays per day.

With the new supplier addition, Sandakan can be supplied with an average of 8,200 trays or 246,000 eggs per day.

The statement also explained that the shortage is due to the rise in the demand for eggs recently for the preparation of food baskets distributed by humanitarian organizations and non-government organizations to folks that are afflicted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

KPDNHEP found that the main items of food baskets are sugar, cooking oil (1 kg polybags), eggs, flour, and rice.

“These items are bought in bulk from retailers and the excessive purchases had resulted in cut supplies at some areas,” the statement said.

The phenomenon of empty racks at retail outlets may cause negative reactions such as panic buying among consumers, the statement read.

“Hence, humanitarian aid organisations and non-government organisations are urged to plan their purchases earlier so that the supplies are not disrupted.”