Sarikei changes to Covid-19 orange zone after recording 22 cases in last 14 days

KUCHING (Aug 24): Sarikei district is now a Covid-19 orange zone after recording 22 local transmissions in the past 14 days, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today.

“This brings the total number of orange zones to six,” said the committee in its daily Covid-19 update.

The other orange zones are Lubok Antu, Kabong, Kapit, Sebauh and Beluru.

There are currently seven yellow zones, namely Matu, Daro, Meradong, Bukit Mabong, Telang Usan, Julau and Lawas.

Only three green zones remain, and they are Tanjung Manis, Marudi and Limbang.

Kuching and 23 other districts are still red zones.

The Ministry of Health categorises a district with no local Covid-19 transmissions in 14 days as a green zone, one to 20 local transmissions as yellow zone, 21 to 40 as orange zone and 41 and more as red zone.