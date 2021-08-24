Thirteen localities in Sarawak placed under EMCO

KUCHING (Aug 24): A total of 13 localities in Sarawak have been imposed with the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) including a workers’ quarters in Bintulu, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that in Bintulu, the workers’ quarters of Bumirim Sdn Bhd along with the rented room above Jireh Corner at Bintulu Sentral; Rumah Roselind anak Suang at Mile 7 Jalan Bintulu-Miri; and Rumah Jaraw anak Sumok at Sg Plan have been placed under the EMCO starting Aug 23 until Sept 5.

“Also undergoing the EMCO on the same dates is Uma Lesong, Sungai Asap in Belaga while Kem Tower 157 & 158 / Base Camp of West Borneo Construction Sdn Bhd/Euromatec Sdn Bhd at Jalan Hulu Engkamop in Pakan started its EMCO yesterday (Aug 23) which will run until Sept 8,” it added.

It said Rh Sambun, Nanga Kesit in Lubok Antu started its two-week EMCO today (Aug 24) which is expected to end on September 6 whereas Rh Gerinang, Sg Mador, Bintangor in Meradong starts from today (Aug 24) until September 9.

“Kampung Rayu Iban in Lundu and Kampung Keniong Lama in Simunjan will undergo the EMCO from tomorrow (Aug 25) until Sept 7 while in Serian, Kampung Ensebang Plaie A and Kampung Ensebang Plaie B; Kampung Plaman Banting; and Kampung Tanah Mawang, Kampung Tanah Mawang Menyang A, and Kampung Tanah Mawang Menyang B will be under EMCO from Aug 26 to Sept 8,” it said.

It added that two localities had their EMCO extended namely Rh Sering, Bangkong, Pantu in Sri Aman from today until Aug 30 and Kampung Bunga in Serian from Sept 1 to 14.

The committee also announced that 14 localities in five districts had their EMCOs lifted today.

They are Rumah Paberi Magelit, Sungai Menok, Lapok Tinjar in Beluru; Rh Degum anak Usit, Nanga Puti, Kakus in Tatau; Rh Kepalin anak Omar, KM58 Jalan Bintulu-Miri (Bakun junction, Kemena Industrial Estate, and the workers’ quarters of Wahon Glass & Aluminium Sdn Bhd in Bintulu; Rh Mara at Gran C Stumbin, Rh Joseph Enja at Kampung Bangkong Asal, Pantu, Rh Laham, Bangkong at Pantu, Rh Faizal at Engkeramut, Rh Gunong at Samak Undop, and Rh Pilit at Kaong Ulu Undop in Sri Aman; and Kampung Paon Rimu, Kampung Paon Rimu Bakong and Kampung Sungai Lingsat Batu Kudi in Serian.