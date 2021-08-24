Yatim aims to finish race under five hours

KOTA KINABALU: Yatim Zainal Abidin has completed simulation training twice since the seasoned triathlete arrived in Samorin, Slovakia.

And he is adjusting well to the new environment as he prepares for the Challenge Family’s The Championship race on August 29.

“I’ve done short distance simulation training on the race venue and so far I’m happy with how things are progressing,” he said via WhatsApp on Tuesday.

Yatim did the swim and bike leg training several days after arriving in Samorin on August 15.

He recorded 42 minutes for swimming (1.2km) and did two hours and 30 minutes for easy bike ride (60km).

The second training was on Sunday where he completed swimming (472m), cycling (30km) and running (11km).

“The (open water) swimming and bike sections were very tough…the water temperature was like 15 degrees (celsius) and air between 19-21 degrees…it is a bit windy too.

“However, I’m happy with the time recorded in training. For now, I will continue to do light training,” he said while adding he will do another swim test at the race venue two days prior to the competition.

Meanwhile, Yatim said he would give his utmost best to achieve his goal of finishing the race in under five hours and challenge for a better ranking in his age-group.

“I’m adapting well here but still the weather condition (on race day) will be my biggest obstacle in pursuit of the best finishing time.

“That said, anything can happen in actual race … safety comes first but I will give my utmost best without a doubt,” he said.

For the record, Yatim qualified for the The Championship after he secured a fourth place finish in the Men’s 40-44 age group category at the 4th Challenge Iskandar Puteri race in Johor in November 2019.

The Championship race was originally scheduled for May 31, 2020 but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was postponed several times before the organiser settled for the weekend of August 27-29 this year.

The delay which was extended for more than a year will now see Yatim compete in the 45-year-old and above category for the Middle Distance race featuring swimming (1.9km), cycling (90km) and running (21.1km).