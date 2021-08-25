Anwar, Guan Eng and Mohamad Sabu meeting PM Ismail Sabri at 2pm, says PKR man

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 25): Opposition leaders are to have a meeting with new Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today at 2pm, says PKR Communications Director Fahmi Fadzil.

He said that PKR leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Parti Amanah Malaysia president Mohamad Sabu and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng were invited to this meeting by the Prime Minister’s Office.

“There will be a meeting between Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Haji Mohamad Sabu and Lim Guan Eng with Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today at 2pm, via invite from the Prime Minister’s Office,” he tweeted.

On Aug 18, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had said that the result following the appointment of Malaysia’s ninth prime minister should be one where “the winner does not win all, and the loser does not lose all”.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong urged political leaders to ensure that the “losing side” in the prime ministerial race would have opportunities to contribute to the governing of the country.

Earlier today, Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah praised Umno’s Mentri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad today for setting a precedent by reaching out to involve assemblymen from the Opposition Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition in state governance policies.

The Perak Ruler said he had decreed minimising partisan politics and Saarani’s initiative was laudable for prioritising the state’s development and social wellbeing.

Former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had also extended an olive branch to the Opposition to work together in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic before stepping down after this was shot down by his opponents. — Malay Mail