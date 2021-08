SIBU (Aug 25): The body of an unidentified man was found floating in the Batang Rajang near the Pulau Kerto area here around 9am today.

The police said they received a call saying the body was found stuck in debris.

Several police personnel in full personal protective equipment (PPE) were seen going to retrieve the body.

The police have yet to identify the body as there were no identification documents or visible marks on it.

The body was later brought to Sibu Hospital for a post-mortem.