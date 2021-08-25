Covid-19: 3,224 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 3,224 Covid-19 cases on August 25, including 2,022 backlog cases — 2,878 (89.2%) citizens and 346 non-citizens.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said 315 (9.8%) of the total cases were backlog cases exceeding five days, 322 (10%) between 4-5 days and 1385 (43.0%) between 2-3 days.

“Kota Kinabalu remains the highest contributor of cases in Sabah at 630, Penampang 413, Tuaran 348, Papar 319, Sandakan 245, Tawau 189, Kota Belud 128, Keningau 120, Lahad Datu 102, Putatan 94, Kota Marudu 88, Sipitang 82, Beaufort 55 and Kinabatangan 53.

“A total of 2,098 cases (65%) were detected from close contact screenings, 788 (24.4%) from symptomatic screening and 75 cases (2.3%) were from existing clusters,” he said.

Masidi, who is also the spokesperson for the state’s Covid-19 related issues, added 908 individuals were in Category 1, 2009 in Category 2, 15 in Category 3, five in Category 4 and 21 people in Category 5.

About 266 cases are still under investigation.

As of August 24, Masidi said more than half of Sabah adult population (53.9%) have received one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, while 32.5% were fully vaccinated.