EMCO at 10 localities in Sabah, one in Pahang from this Friday – NSC

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 25): Ten localities in Sabah and one in Pahang will come under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from this Friday until September 9, while one locality in Johor at Kampung Orang Asli, Kuala Masai in Johor Bahru will be under EMCO from tomorrow until September 8.

National Security Council (NSC) director-general, Datuk Rodzi Md Saad said the EMCO in Sabah involved three localities in Telupid namely Kampung Gading, Kampung Ulu Sapi and Ladang Melia, two localities in Penampang at Phase 5 Beverly Hills and Kampung Nambazan as well as two localities in Ranau which are Kampung Lohan Ulu and Kampung Libang.

“Other localities in Sabah are Rancangan Batu 22 Apas in Tawau, Kampung Landung Ayang in Kudat as well as Kampung Pengalat Kecil in Papar, while the locality in Pahang involved Ladang Cheekah in Bera,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Rodzi said the EMCO at eight localities in Sabah which should have ended tomorrow has been extended to September 9 including six localities in Tuaran at Kampung Betutai, Kampung Bontoi, Kampung Kindu, Kampung Serusop, Taman Sri Rugading and Taman Telipok Ria.

Two more localities which had EMCO extended are in Tawau district at Kampung Bergosong, Pulau Sebatik and the People’s Housing Project (PPR) in Taman Sri Apas Batu 8.

In this regard, three Orang Asli villages in Pos Brooke, Gua Musang, Kelantan would see EMCO lifted as scheduled tomorrow involving Kampung Jedip WCT, Kampung Seng Sang and Kampung Sendrop.

EMCO will also end on schedule at 12 localities in Sabah, with three in Tuaran at Kampung Bolong Baru, Kampung Sungai Damit and Kampung Simpangan, while two more localities in Kinabatangan are Ladang Bukit Mas and Ladang Linbar 1.

The other localities in Sabah which will see EMCO lifted tomorrow are Kampung Lahat-Lahat in Pulau Sebatik, Tawau; Kampung Kongsi 8, Tawau; two plantation housing in Beluran at Ladang Reka Halus housing and Ladang Boustead Trunkline housing; Kampung Kayu Madang, Telipok in Kota Kinabalu, Kampung Batition in Kota Marudu, as well as Kampung Sunsuron in Tambunan. — Bernama